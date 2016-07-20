Could Gwen Stefani Have Been Mrs. Brad Pitt?!

Arianna Davis
Photo: Broadimage/REX.
Sounds like Brangelina could have been...Bren? Or, maybe Brangelina is all Gwen Stefani's fault?

According to Us Weekly, Stefani just revealed that she auditioned for Angelina Jolie's part in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Yes, that would be the part that brought Pitt and Jolie together — the one that led them to fall in love and eventually start a family together.

“I feel like I almost got it,” Stefani said of the role on The Howard Stern Show. “I went to a bunch [of auditions].”

So, what stopped the 46-year-old from starring opposite Pitt? The singer, who's now dating Blake Shelton, said it was “very competitive and I wanted to do it, but I wanted to do music more.”

We're happy for Stefani and Shelton — and we love us some Brangelina — but we have to say, Gwen Stefani and Brad Pitt together would have been a cute couple. Maybe if Stefani had landed the role instead of Jolie, Pitt would have stayed with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Or, if...ah, fate.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture