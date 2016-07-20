Could Gwen Stefani Have Been Mrs. Brad Pitt?!

Sounds like Brangelina could have been...Bren? Or, maybe Brangelina is all Gwen Stefani's fault?
According to Us Weekly, Stefani just revealed that she auditioned for Angelina Jolie's part in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Yes, that would be the part that brought Pitt and Jolie together — the one that led them to fall in love and eventually start a family together.
“I feel like I almost got it,” Stefani said of the role on The Howard Stern Show. “I went to a bunch [of auditions].”
So, what stopped the 46-year-old from starring opposite Pitt? The singer, who's now dating Blake Shelton, said it was “very competitive and I wanted to do it, but I wanted to do music more.”
We're happy for Stefani and Shelton — and we love us some Brangelina — but we have to say, Gwen Stefani and Brad Pitt together would have been a cute couple. Maybe if Stefani had landed the role instead of Jolie, Pitt would have stayed with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Or, if...ah, fate.
According to Us Weekly, Stefani just revealed that she auditioned for Angelina Jolie's part in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Yes, that would be the part that brought Pitt and Jolie together — the one that led them to fall in love and eventually start a family together.
“I feel like I almost got it,” Stefani said of the role on The Howard Stern Show. “I went to a bunch [of auditions].”
So, what stopped the 46-year-old from starring opposite Pitt? The singer, who's now dating Blake Shelton, said it was “very competitive and I wanted to do it, but I wanted to do music more.”
We're happy for Stefani and Shelton — and we love us some Brangelina — but we have to say, Gwen Stefani and Brad Pitt together would have been a cute couple. Maybe if Stefani had landed the role instead of Jolie, Pitt would have stayed with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. Or, if...ah, fate.
Advertisement