Those two actresses don't represent the typical Hollywood client. How do you approach styling women with diverse body types in general?

"Let's be real, most of us aren’t 5'10" and sample-sized. I've never seen dressing real women as a challenge, being that I am a petite gal myself (just shy of 5'2"). I realize that there would be challenges even when dressing myself. I have always had problems with pants being too long, or buying a crop top only to have it be a normal length on my torso. So that has helped me be very aware and empathetic towards all body types. Is it a challenge? I think styling can be a challenge but that's what keeps me excited.



"For my clients, I always ONLY focus on the positives. If you love your arms because you have dope tattoos, and want to show them off, let's do that. If you love your back, let's make sure we get more open back dresses and tops to emphasize your back. I'll even go as far as pulling out my makeup bag and dazzle your back with a highlighting powder. There are many ways to emphasize on your favorite body parts that makes you feel so good you won't remember you hate your wonky pinky toe."



Do you think your science background has helped you to approach styling differently?

"Any field that you’ve worked in contributes to your new experiences in your life. At times, nursing can be really hard. You have to be creative when you are in tough situations and when you do not have something on hand. For example, a patient needed a hot pack and I did not have one on hand. So, I just found towels and Chucks and heated them up in the microwave to make an impromptu hot pack. You just have to think on your feet. It’s something that has helped me a lot in tough fashion situations. Zippers break; dresses rip. You just have to grab pins, find the perfect bra, and use duct tape if you have to, to make it work."



Do you employ any particular techniques or custom styling tricks when working with women outside the Hollywood norm?

"It’s all about the elevated high and low price point styling technique. When styling my normal clients, there are enough websites that will have proper sizes for all people, like ASOS. They carry larger sizes and different brands. You can pair something cheaper with a designer piece to make a custom, elevated look. When you find the right balance of high-end and low-end products, you can achieve the look that you want. It doesn’t have to be super expensive.



"I recently styled Diane for the Emmys. The dress was less than $200 and we just paired it with a designer clutch and shoes to make it a really great outfit. It does not have to come from a major designer to look good. You have to be able to make anyone look and feel good. Even the Kardashians have that same style technique. You think that they are wearing really expensive clothes, but in reality the whole outfit can be less than $400 to $500. Which is still affordable for the working woman. Kourtney wears like really great Australian brands that are in the $200 to $300 range and she literally wears it to a red carpet.



"I think I am like their stylist Monica Rose, who buys affordable pieces and elevates them with the way that she styles it. The thought is that you can always buy a really expensive pair of shoes and wear it a hundred times but you can’t buy an expensive dress and wear it a lot. It’s better to buy the cheaper dress and invest in a great pair of shoes."



Have you come across the Leslie Jones/Christian Siriano debate in the media? What are your thoughts about his position?

"I think we should support designers like Christian Siriano who design for all body types. I followed Christian's plus-size line for Lane Bryant and in the beginning when he designed shoes for Payless. It's awesome he is offering his designs to diverse demographics whether it’s sizes or prices. Not all of us can afford the $500 price tag for a pair of designer shoes. I believe if we continue to support designers like him, perhaps other designers will see there is a market for all of us non [sample-size] consumers. But more importantly designers should design for 'real women.' I say, Christian has started a revolution for real women; the mainstream media just hasn't realized it yet."



Other than Siriano, who else is dressing women of all shapes and sizes?

"I’ve worked with Michael Costello, and he is really great at custom clothing design and he turns it over super quickly, like a few days. He will fit a plus-size or curvy woman and do it really well."



How are you able to overcome challenges with resources? Will brands lend you clothes?

"In the beginning it’s tough to make a name for yourself. Given my [background] in nursing, I couldn't prove my artistic abilities. It meant I had to hustle a lot. First I reached out to independent designers, then as my portfolio grew so did my choice of designers. Working with the ladies from OITNB has certainly helped. Now I have designers reaching out to me to pull from their collections. I remember there was a time I pulled things out of my own closet and went thrift and vintage shopping for shoots, (which I read was something Kim K's stylist Monica Rose also did). It’s not easy but worth it when you love what you do."



How familiar are you with a client's taste and how do you merge your taste with theirs?

"You and your client may not always meet eye to eye. I think when clients reach out to me they have done their research and know what my style is. But as a stylist, I am capable of working with an array of styles, so the clients and I are always able to find a happy medium. But I always tell everyone I work with, the most important thing is that you "feel" good and love what you are wearing. That's my main priority, other than that we just have fun. If you don't love it, let's take it off and start again."



If you could dress anyone in Hollywood who isn’t the typical starlet running around in custom Dior, who would you dress?

"I really love Uzo Aduba from Orange Is the New Black. She has a great athletic build... I just love working with positive people with good energy. She is insanely sweet and normal and definitely a big name now. She is a positive influence for a lot of people."



Do you have any advice for anyone looking to make a career change into fashion?

"Be persistent. Be a genuinely good person and put out positive vibes. Network, network, network! It is the most important thing. Don’t just meet people expecting to get a job out of it. You have to know that fashion is really hard. Even when you meet someone, it might not happen right away, but if you keep building on these relationships, they will remember you. They will reach out to you when the time comes. Passion is infectious; if you really believe what you do, people will believe it, too. That has happened to me."