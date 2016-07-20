Ruby Rose and Khloé Kardashian are becoming the surprising voices of reason in this whole Taylor Swift and Kimye debacle. The two started off at odds, but have circled back to being respectful acquaintances.
Behold, a lesson on proper internet cordiality, as illustrated by Rose and Kardashian...
It started when Khloé made that off-color comment about Chloë Grace Moretz and her "hole." The actress and the reality star have some pre-existing bad blood from the nude feud around Kim's naked selfie from earlier this year, but things escalated quickly.
Rose caught wind of Khloé's online bullying and wrote on Twitter, "Yo Khloé I thought you were rad when I met you, but this is awful and this is a 19 year old girl." She continued. "Nobody likes being bullied or made to feel worthless, yet so many people will go above and beyond to make others feel that way. I just think we could do so much more if we were not so judgmental and mean to one another."
Instead of going after Rose, Khloé quietly dismissed the topic.
Always end the day with positive thoughts and gratitude 🙏🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽 night night world 💙— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 20, 2016
Then Rose, fully embracing her peacemaking role in all this, posted a tweet explaining that she and Khloé are still cool.
There is a reason @khloekardashian and I still follow each other on Twitter...its called not judging someone. pic.twitter.com/i9TPizMuWK— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 20, 2016
After saying all I need to and probably more... I'm peacing out on Twitter and enjoying real life, as Europe is more beautiful than a phone.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 20, 2016
And that, ladies and gents, is how you make a point on Twitter and still maintain some class.
Class dismissed.
