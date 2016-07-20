Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, got engaged this past weekend. Her family is thrilled. Now, we're finally getting a look at the ring.
She and fiancé James Matthews confirmed their engagement Tuesday, when reps for the couple released a statement saying, "Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews are delighted to announce they became engaged on Sunday, July 17 and plan to marry next year," as People reports.
The statement may have confirmed it, but photos of Middleton's whopper of a ring are really sealing the deal. The couple has so far remained mum on details about the ring's designer. But the vintage-style piece is really something to behold.
Pippa Middleton's engagement ring is giving us serious #RingEnvy! 💍 pic.twitter.com/I08qBEk21M— Guides For Brides (@GuidesForBrides) July 19, 2016
The columnist and her hedge fund manager husband-to-be started dating for a short time in 2012, and recently rekindled their romance in 2015.
We have a whole year to wait before the ceremony, and while the wedding probably won't be as royal as her big sister's, it's sure to be a grand affair.
