Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, got engaged this past weekend. Her family is thrilled . Now, we're finally getting a look at the ring.She and fiancé James Matthews confirmed their engagement Tuesday, when reps for the couple released a statement saying, "Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews are delighted to announce they became engaged on Sunday, July 17 and plan to marry next year," as People reports.The statement may have confirmed it, but photos of Middleton's whopper of a ring are really sealing the deal. The couple has so far remained mum on details about the ring's designer. But the vintage-style piece is really something to behold.