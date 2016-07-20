It's Time To Learn To Say No



"No" just hasn't been as easy a word to utilize since your terrible twos. Now, when you're presented with situations that call for not a simple "no," but a "hell, no," you might feel pressure to hedge. It just seems impolite to flat-out tell your friend you can't pick up the cake for their cat's birthday, right? You can't tell your sister that you 100% don't want to get matching SpongeBob tattoos — that would hurt her feelings.

