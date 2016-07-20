How We Can Support Officers & Our Communities

Untreated mental illness plays a role in too many of our national tragedies. Let me be clear: Most people with mental illness aren’t violent. In fact, day in, day out, the mentally ill are victims of crime. And far too many people with mental illness are in jail or emergency rooms, instead of getting the help they need to recover. Who deals with the fallout? Families and friends, but also hardworking police officers. We are asking too much of our officers, who already have tough jobs, when we also expect them to be social workers and counselors.



We have the tools and treatments to prevent so much frustration, sorrow, and tragedy. Why do we continue to dismiss the needs of our families and make officers' lives more difficult? We can alleviate suffering, heal families, and make our police safer by providing more mental health services. We are doing this in New York City with ThriveNYC, the nation’s most comprehensive effort to mobilize the resources needed to seriously address mental health.

Third: We need urgent action on guns. Our national gun debate has grown so heated that raising our voices can feel daunting, if not nearly impossible. Yet, we must push for gun reform. Widespread availability of guns escalates tension and invites violence. It also makes it much harder to quickly identify a bad actor. The open carry law in Dallas meant a potential shooter could easily blend in with the many legally armed people at the protest. Does anyone really think that allowing guns for everyone makes us safer?



All of us, whether we are police officers or peaceful protesters, want the same things: safety, respect, and recognition of our humanity. We are all forces for good. Now is the time to rally around one another to seek the kind of solutions that will make all of our lives better.