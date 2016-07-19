After years of making excuses for, and rationalizing Jeffree's inappropriate behavior (including, promoting drug use, racism, and bullying) I can no longer hold my tongue after recent events. I know that over the years, many of you were introduced to Jeffree through me, and regardless if you chose to continue to follow him or not, I just would like to disassociate myself from him and his brand from this point on. I plan on posting a video explanation as to why I felt compelled to make such a statement. But for the time being, I simply want to apologize to anybody and everybody who has ever had to deal with any of his negativity. And yes, with a heavy heart, I will be pulling the shade "Jeffree" from my collection. Sending extra love to everyone out there. ❤️
On the heels of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s internet-breaking feud comes another public fight — and this one is rocking the beauty industry. Kat Von D, famed tattoo artist and creator of an eponymous cult-favorite makeup line, publicly renounced her friendship and association with vlogger and fellow makeup creator Jeffree Star today. In an Instagram post that’s far from subtle (Star's face is crossed out), Von D wrote, “After years of making excuses for, and rationalizing Jeffree's inappropriate behavior (including promoting drug use, racism, and bullying) I can no longer hold my tongue after recent events.”
She continues, “I know that over the years, many of you were introduced to Jeffree through me, and regardless if you [choose] to continue to follow him or not, I just would like to disassociate myself from him and his brand from this point on. I plan on posting a video explanation as to why I felt compelled to make such a statement. But for the time being, I simply want to apologize to anybody and everybody who has ever had to deal with any of his negativity.”
And instead of throwing shade, so to speak, she’s discontinuing it. “With a heavy heart, I will be pulling the shade ‘Jeffree’ from my collection. Sending extra love to everyone out there,” she wrote.
Star responded with a series of tweets, explaining that Von D had accused him of something that wasn’t true. “So I told her to fuck off, then blocked her number. Not that juicy of a story, sorry,” he wrote. Star also said that Von D “never supported me or my brand and got distant when I launched mine.”
Someone I haven't seen in over a year, wants to make a post about me. I'm yawning right now.....— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 19, 2016
Kat and I texted a few days ago after 6 MONTHS of silence. She never supported me or my brand and got distant when I launched mine.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 19, 2016
She accused me of something that wasn't true, so I told her to fuck off and then blocked her number. Not that juicy of a story, sorry— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 19, 2016
This whole situation is sad and gross. I don't need to clap back or make a video about someone's post. It's getting trite.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 19, 2016
In the video, Von D makes several other allegations about Star and the origins of his company. Check out the video in its entirety below:
There are 2 sides to every story. The truth will come out later today.— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) July 19, 2016