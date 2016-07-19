Story from Celebrity Beauty

The Kat Von D & Jeffree Star Drama Just Went Nuclear

Erika Stalder

After years of making excuses for, and rationalizing Jeffree's inappropriate behavior (including, promoting drug use, racism, and bullying) I can no longer hold my tongue after recent events. I know that over the years, many of you were introduced to Jeffree through me, and regardless if you chose to continue to follow him or not, I just would like to disassociate myself from him and his brand from this point on. I plan on posting a video explanation as to why I felt compelled to make such a statement. But for the time being, I simply want to apologize to anybody and everybody who has ever had to deal with any of his negativity. And yes, with a heavy heart, I will be pulling the shade "Jeffree" from my collection. Sending extra love to everyone out there. ❤️

A photo posted by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on


On the heels of Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s internet-breaking feud comes another public fight — and this one is rocking the beauty industry. Kat Von D, famed tattoo artist and creator of an eponymous cult-favorite makeup line, publicly renounced her friendship and association with vlogger and fellow makeup creator Jeffree Star today. In an Instagram post that’s far from subtle (Star's face is crossed out), Von D wrote, “After years of making excuses for, and rationalizing Jeffree's inappropriate behavior (including promoting drug use, racism, and bullying) I can no longer hold my tongue after recent events.”

She continues, “I know that over the years, many of you were introduced to Jeffree through me, and regardless if you [choose] to continue to follow him or not, I just would like to disassociate myself from him and his brand from this point on. I plan on posting a video explanation as to why I felt compelled to make such a statement. But for the time being, I simply want to apologize to anybody and everybody who has ever had to deal with any of his negativity.”

And instead of throwing shade, so to speak, she’s discontinuing it. “With a heavy heart, I will be pulling the shade ‘Jeffree’ from my collection. Sending extra love to everyone out there,” she wrote.

Star responded with a series of tweets, explaining that Von D had accused him of something that wasn’t true. “So I told her to fuck off, then blocked her number. Not that juicy of a story, sorry,” he wrote. Star also said that Von D “never supported me or my brand and got distant when I launched mine.”

Advertisement
Then, as promised, Von D posted a roughly 14-minute video that she filmed while in Singapore that further explains her stance, citing examples of the allegations made in her original Instagram post. It starts, “I think this comes off very harsh, and I can understand why there would be a reaction from not just my fans but Jeffree’s fans as well. In no way is this video or my post meant to bash anybody... I think it’s important for me that my fans and followers know where I stand with this, because the way that Jeffree chooses to live his life and treat other people is not something I personally agree with.”

In the video, Von D makes several other allegations about Star and the origins of his company. Check out the video in its entirety below:
While Star initially tweeted that he won't "clap back" with a post or video, he most recently responded with this cryptic tweet suggesting that there is indeed more to come. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers