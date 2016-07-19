Kylie Jenner Shares Her Snapchat Secrets In This Video

Kylie Jenner is the queen of Snapchat. Or, at least, she has the most followers. With that honorable distinction, she definitely has a handle on the photo- and video-sharing fun, and she's decided to share her expertise with those of us who consider ourselves Snapchat novices.



In the video below, Kylie Jenner takes us through the basics of how to work Snapchat. We start from the very beginning, and then she shows how to select a filter for your photo, how to take a video, and how to doodle on your image, among other things. If you're already Snapchat-obsessed, her how-to may be too basic for your needs. But if you're also Kylie-obsessed, then it's still fun to watch her tap through the app, taking selfies, and trying out the goofy face-altering filters.



And if you've never used Snapchat before, the video is definitely helpful. We remember being completely perplexed the first time we opened the app. With Kylie's help, you'll be a Snapchat master in no time.