Chanel is back in season, people. Chanel Oberlin of Scream Queens, that is. Star Emma Roberts is sporting the prima donna's signature 'do again for season 2 of the show, which is currently filming. Stylist and salon-owner Riawna Capri shared a photo of the actress and her long, soft blond waves. "The bitch is baaacckk" Capri wrote.
Meanwhile, Roberts shared a photo of herself and co-star Billie Lourd, who plays Chanel No. 3 on the show. Lourd celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday. The Chanels look very much in character in the shot, in matching pink outfits, blond locks, and sequined headbands. "Happy Birthday #3 @praisethelourd I love you so much," Roberts captioned the post. "I would hate you and be super jealous of you if you weren't my best friend Love, Chanel."
Scream Queens' second season, which is set in a hospital, premieres on September 20. Sounds like the stars aren't having any trouble getting back into character!
