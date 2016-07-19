Taylor Swift's Childhood BFF Got Death Threats For Defending Her

More and more friends of Taylor Swift are coming to defend the pop princess after watching Kim Kardashian West's now-famous Snapchat.
The latest person to show their support for Swift is none other than her childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson. However, what started as some strongly worded tweets, ended with internet death threats.
In a series of now-deleted tweets, People reports that Anderson wrote the following messages directed at not only Kanye West, but also his three-year-old daughter, North West.
The tweets read as followed: "I pray God helps your daughter understand, that despite how many times she'll hear daddy reference all women as 'bitches,' she isn't one... I pray she understands her father actually IS faithful to her mother, despite all the adulterous comments she will hear her father making. I pray that she will understand 'adultery and bitches' are just daddy's form of art and not to worry because not every man thinks like him."
She concluded: "Lastly, I pray for forgiveness. May God forgive you & your wife for doing to others the very things you pray are NEVER done to your daughter."
After the tweets disappeared, Anderson shared the reason why.
For the record, I usually delete my tweets once the death threats start rolling in...nothing more or less than that. #MovingOn— Abigail Anderson (@abiander) July 18, 2016
She also added:
Guys...I will always stand by my best friend. There's no point in fighting over than. #BlessIt— Abigail Anderson (@abiander) July 18, 2016
Many of the other comments are criticizing Anderson for bringing a child into the discussion.
@abiander you deleted those tweets because you are getting blasted for bringing a baby into your shitty argument.— Жelsey Жardash (@itsKELSEYtho) July 19, 2016
But there are Swift fans who are praising Anderson for what she said.
@abiander amazing friend that you are truly one of the best! Thank you!— Alexis (@AlexisRocks1317) July 19, 2016
@abiander I think you're absolutely wonderful, and I'm proud of the stand you took today. 💕☀️ #IStandWithTaylor#WeStandWithTaylorActually— Olivia Montgomery (@OliviaKatelyn) July 19, 2016
Meanwhile, some people are also unsure of who exactly she is.
