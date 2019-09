Taylor Swift's Childhood BFF Got Death Threats For Defending Her

More and more friends of Taylor Swift are coming to defend the pop princess after watching Kim Kardashian West's now-famous Snapchat The latest person to show their support for Swift is none other than her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson . However, what started as some strongly worded tweets, ended with internet death threats.In a series of now-deleted tweets, People reports that Anderson wrote the following messages directed at not only Kanye West, but also his three-year-old daughter, North West.The tweets read as followed: "I pray God helps your daughter understand, that despite how many times she'll hear daddy reference all women as 'bitches,' she isn't one... I pray she understands her father actually IS faithful to her mother, despite all the adulterous comments she will hear her father making. I pray that she will understand 'adultery and bitches' are just daddy's form of art and not to worry because not every man thinks like him."She concluded: "Lastly, I pray for forgiveness. May God forgive you & your wife for doing to others the very things you pray are NEVER done to your daughter."After the tweets disappeared, Anderson shared the reason why.