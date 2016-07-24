Refinery29 is taking you inside the RNC — and the protests the four-day nominating convention sparked — with daily 360-degree videos you can watch in virtual reality. Ahead, those pieces.
Day Four: July 21, 2016
As the RNC came to a close, emotions reached a fever pitch, both in and outside the Quicken Loans Arena. Though the thousands of protestors remained peaceful, the overwhelming police presence and Trump's impending presidential acceptance speech catalyzed impassioned protestors in Cleveland's public square. However, inside the arena, delegates and supporters of Trump's campaign closed the event with a raucous celebration of his candidacy. Take a 360-degree look at the divided political landscape that was represented in Ohio and stick with us for coverage of the upcoming DNC in Philadelphia on Monday.
Day Three: July 20, 2016
One of the most contentious platforms of Donald J. Trump's campaign is undoubtedly the wall he's proposed to build to divide the United States from Mexico. So, as an act of defiance, frustration, and peaceful opposition, swarms of protestors decided to give him a wall, except this time outside of the Republican National Convention. There, veterans, Codepink protestors, and groups of immigrants, both documented and undocumented, gathered to "Wall Off Trump" and the hate they believe he and his would-be wall symbolize. Chants, such as "Undocumented and unafraid," rung out as marchers held up a fabric "wall of love" for a crowd of cameras and supporters. Watch the whole thing unfold in 360, below, and feel what it was like to be there, too.
Day Two: July 19, 2016
As media and police continued to outnumber protestors, individuals and small groups took to the streets to try to make their voices heard. As a result, the spaces around the convention center became hotbeds for debate and discussion. These small groups — with their passionate opinions — attracted groups of passersby from around the city.
Day One: July 18, 2016
Despite the crowds, things were calm.
You've already heard of the potential dangers at the Republican National Convention, but what was it actually like to be there as it kicked off? We're bringing you an immersive, 360-degree view of the thousand-people marches that marked the beginning of the political circus down in Cleveland. Ramped-up security — noticed in prominent swarms of police officers on bikes — proved impactful, following protestors on the parade route and into the public square. There, demonstrators from opposing sides came face-to-face (and megaphone-to-megaphone). Watch the rather peaceful start of the convention's protests and stay tuned for up-to-date footage from the ground.
