Nick Young is finally admitting that he's excited to be a father again.The 31-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star is expecting his second child with his ex-girlfriend, Keonna Green, according to People . After weeks of speculation, Young finally confirmed the news during the Kmart Presents The Rise Challenge on July 16, according to People.When reporters asked him if he's excited to have a second child, Young reportedly said "Yeah," and chuckled.Green and Young already have four-year-old Nick Young Jr. together. However, he's been engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea since June 2015. The couple split this June, several months after Young's teammate, D'Angelo Russell , accidentally revealed on Snapchat that the NBA star cheated.He told People that being a role model is his favorite part of being a father."They really look to you to ask you questions and to learn from you and all that,” he told People.