Nick Young is finally admitting that he's excited to be a father again.
The 31-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star is expecting his second child with his ex-girlfriend, Keonna Green, according to People. After weeks of speculation, Young finally confirmed the news during the Kmart Presents The Rise Challenge on July 16, according to People.
When reporters asked him if he's excited to have a second child, Young reportedly said "Yeah," and chuckled.
Green and Young already have four-year-old Nick Young Jr. together. However, he's been engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea since June 2015. The couple split this June, several months after Young's teammate, D'Angelo Russell, accidentally revealed on Snapchat that the NBA star cheated.
He told People that being a role model is his favorite part of being a father.
"They really look to you to ask you questions and to learn from you and all that,” he told People.
