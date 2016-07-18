For those not completely engulfed in the Kardashian-Jenner-West world, you may not know of Tracey Mills. But you should. For one, he's been a longtime design collaborator of Kanye's, having worked on everything from the OG launch of DW by Kanye West in Paris to the more recent Yeezy collections with Adidas. In other words, he's the man behind the clothing that's taken the internet by storm. Secondly, he actually has some legitimate fashion chops under his belt: He's held positions at Ed Hardy and Von Dutch (it was in the early aughts, okay?), and in 2014 launched his first unisex label, Venus x Mars, which has been worn by the likes of Rihanna (multiple times, we'd add), Future, and P. Diddy.
I'm so happy for @tmillsfashion with the launch of his new site https://t.co/HZ7KgbESGP— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) July 16, 2016
Now, Mills is venturing further into solo territory with the debut of his new, very Yeezy Season 2 brand, Visitor on Earth. On Saturday, West endorsed the company on Twitter with a callout to his millions of followers to check out the site. There, you'll find an array of neutral-colored, loose-cut pieces, and a mission statement that sounds fresh out of the Kanye West Book of Philosophy and Human Existence: "Visitor On Earth aims to unfold the truth of oneness through a common uniform," it reads. "Our unisex uniforms defy the separateness of sex, race, creed, and gender identity. Our color palette connects to the elements that form our universe. Our silhouettes are timeless and can be worn by any generation — past, present, and future."
The thing about Mills' latest endeavor, though, is that it's actually wearable — and, given the current popularity of street wear in fashion, will likely sell just fine (if not well). Currently, a T-shirt ($95), three-quarter sleeved sweatshirt ($225), elastic-waist sweatpants ($300), and a hoodie ($325) can be purchased on the site, with the promise of a quilted, bomber-style jacket coming soon. Is it totally, insanely groundbreaking? No. But is it everything Kim Kardashian-West will likely wear while lunching at Nobu? Absolutely. And these days, that's all a clothing line needs to succeed.
