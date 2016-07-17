Photographer Spencer Tunick successfully staged another of his famous nude photo shoots early this morning in Cleveland. The project, called Everything She Says Means Everything, involved 100 nude women standing across from the Quicken Loans Arena the day before the Republican National Convention will begin there. The women held large round mirrors in front of their faces, "reflecting the knowledge and wisdom of progressive women and the concept of 'Mother Nature' into and onto the convention center, cityscape, and horizon of Cleveland," SpencerTunickCleveland.com states.
"Republicans, Democrats, and all other political parties were welcome to take part reflecting their anger through art against the hateful repressive rhetoric of many in the Republican Party towards women and minorities," the project synopsis says. More than 1,800 women volunteered for the shoot when it was announced.
The photographer has been staging photos with massive numbers of naked subjects in public places since 1994. Earlier this year, Tunick told Esquire that he'd been planning to do something at the RNC since 2013. "I could never have imagined there would be such a heightened attention to the male-versus-female dynamic of this Cleveland juggernaut of a convention," he told the magazine. "But I feel like doing this will sort of calm the senses. It brings it back to the body and to purity."
