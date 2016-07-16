Amber Rose Knows A Lot About Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian's Sex Life

There's very little that Amber Rose doesn't consider fair game for conversation. So, we shouldn't be surprised that she broached the topic of sex while pregnant on Friday's episode of The Amber Rose Show. It's a little startling, though, to see just how much she knows about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's sex life.
Rose was interviewing plus-size model Tess Holliday about her own pregnancy when Holliday said she wanted to have sex "constantly," up until the very end.
"You know who's like that? She might get mad that I say this, but Chyna — she says she's always horny all the time," Rose responded.
Rose herself was less like Rachel Green in that regard. "I would act like I was into it, but I'm like. 'Please, just hurry up,'" she said. Wiz Khalifa was still feeling it, though — until they became hyper-aware of the fetus. "He loved my body. Then, I was nine months and he was like 'The baby's kind of big now. It's a little weird. I feel like I'm going to hit my son in the head,'" she remembers.
It just goes to show that everyone's body reacts differently to pregnancy. And now we know exactly how Holliday's, Rose's, and Chyna's reacted.
