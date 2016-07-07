While pregnant women routinely face criticism for looking pregnant, Coyne is dealing with the opposite kind of harassment. According to a post on her Instagram, people have made comments to her like "you're way too small." It just goes to show you can't win.
And, of course, all these types of criticism are B.S.
"Given I am yet to see one lady carry their pregnancy shape and size the same as another, I believe it's safe to assume peeps that there is no 'one size fits all' pregnancy," she wrote. "I know heaps of the comments aren't meant to be hurtful or upsetting by any means, but we all have enough to worry about being a new mum (OMG scary) let alone whether you are the size you are 'expected' to be."
BUMP 🍼🍼🍼I have had pregnant friends called out for being "too big", others "far too muscly" and myself, the "you're way too small". 🙄😒Given I am yet to see one lady carry their pregnancy shape and size the same as another, I believe it's safe to assume peeps that there is no "one size fits all" pregnancy. 💪🏻🙌🏻 . I know heaps of the comments aren't meant to be hurtful or upsetting by any means, but we all have enough to worry about being a new mum (omg scary) let alone whether you are the size you are "expected" to be. 😳PS. I don't think anyone even knows what this size is. I've been told one day I am carrying really high and the next "wow you are carrying so low" haha. 🙄😂 . Bubba is in fact above average size for at 30 weeks, I am just good at hiding her 😉🍼💗 #bumplove
Sometimes, people need a friendly reminder that we should leave it to medical professionals to determine whether someone's pregnancy is going smoothly. And, as Coyne says, that won't look the same for everyone.