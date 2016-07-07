BUMP 🍼🍼🍼I have had pregnant friends called out for being "too big", others "far too muscly" and myself, the "you're way too small". 🙄😒Given I am yet to see one lady carry their pregnancy shape and size the same as another, I believe it's safe to assume peeps that there is no "one size fits all" pregnancy. 💪🏻🙌🏻 . I know heaps of the comments aren't meant to be hurtful or upsetting by any means, but we all have enough to worry about being a new mum (omg scary) let alone whether you are the size you are "expected" to be. 😳PS. I don't think anyone even knows what this size is. I've been told one day I am carrying really high and the next "wow you are carrying so low" haha. 🙄😂 . Bubba is in fact above average size for at 30 weeks, I am just good at hiding her 😉🍼💗 #bumplove

