Chris Pratt Dads Out With Some Hilarious Pancake Art



"Jack, what do you think of your Donald Duck pancake?" the Jurassic World star asks in the video. He then reveals a pancake that looks more like a spill than a cartoon, were it not for its two strawberry eyes.



"It doesn't look like Donald Duck," Jack replies, noting the absence of the character's feathery tail (among several other key features).



Pratt, for his part, argues that his pancake was “basically a perfect photo copy” of the cartoon. He goes to to suggest that Jack refused to acknowledge the resemblance "probably out of spite or a deep seeded [sic] jealousy of his father's pancake skills.” More likely, as the son of two talented actors, Jack just knows good art when he sees (or doesn’t see) it.



But when it comes to breakfast and life, what’s important is what’s on the inside, and if that’s fluffy pancake goodness, who cares how it looks?

