Vanessa shared a sweet photo to commemorate the occasion. The shot shows Nick holding her while they're standing in the surf at sunset. She captioned the photo with a few important numbers: "10 years of Lovin' 5 years of Marriage 2 Beautiful Babies 1 Crazy Love." She added, "Happy Anniversary, Baby!"



It's one happy family, too. Nick and Vanessa have two children together, 3-year-old daughter Camden and 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn. We hope they let mom and dad have some alone time together to celebrate their big milestone.

