Vanessa Lachey Wishes Nick Happy Anniversary With Sweet Instagram

Carolyn L. Todd
In July 2011, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding on a private Caribbean island. Half a decade later, the couple is still going strong. Today, Mr. and Mrs. Lachey are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary together.
Vanessa shared a sweet photo to commemorate the occasion. The shot shows Nick holding her while they're standing in the surf at sunset. She captioned the photo with a few important numbers: "10 years of Lovin' 5 years of Marriage 2 Beautiful Babies 1 Crazy Love." She added, "Happy Anniversary, Baby!"

It's one happy family, too. Nick and Vanessa have two children together, 3-year-old daughter Camden and 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn. We hope they let mom and dad have some alone time together to celebrate their big milestone.

10 years of Lovin' 5 years of Marriage 2 Beautiful Babies 1 Crazy Love Happy Anniversary, Baby! 💋

A photo posted by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) on

