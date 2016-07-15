In July 2011, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding on a private Caribbean island. Half a decade later, the couple is still going strong. Today, Mr. and Mrs. Lachey are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary together.
Vanessa shared a sweet photo to commemorate the occasion. The shot shows Nick holding her while they're standing in the surf at sunset. She captioned the photo with a few important numbers: "10 years of Lovin' 5 years of Marriage 2 Beautiful Babies 1 Crazy Love." She added, "Happy Anniversary, Baby!"
It's one happy family, too. Nick and Vanessa have two children together, 3-year-old daughter Camden and 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn. We hope they let mom and dad have some alone time together to celebrate their big milestone.
