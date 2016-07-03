Believe it or not, Courteney Cox and David Arquette's daughter, Coco, is 12 years old. (We remember when she was born like it was yesterday!) Now, not only is the preteen all grown-up, she's making her music-video debut. Artist Foy Vance became a friend of the family after Cox's fiancé, Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid, introduced them.
"Johnny brought Foy into my life a few years ago and immediately, he became a very close friend," Cox explained to People. "He also got to know my daughter, Coco, and a song was born."
Cox helped direct the visual for "Coco," a nostalgic tune about childlike innocence. In the video, the camera follows Coco as she sweetly takes in the joys of youth: Ice cream, bike riding, and more. Check it out, below.
