How You Can Get Free Data To Play More Pokémon Go

T-Mobile is about to give its customers a BIG reward. Since Pokémon Go was released last week, people everywhere have been using up a whole lot of their data hunting the little creatures. Starting July 19, T-Mobile is offering a solution.
As part of its T-Mobile Tuesday deals, the wireless company is offering its new and existing customers free, unlimited data on Pokémon Go for an entire year (through August 2017).
In order to claim the free deal, T-Mobile users need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Users can redeem the offer on the app next Tuesday, July 19, and every following Tuesday through August 9.
On top of unlimited Pokémon data through August 2017, T-Mobile is offering additional rewards, such as a free Lyft ride up to $15, a free Wendy’s Frosty, and 50% off select accessories at T-Mobile stores, all in the name of making your search for new PokéStops easier. In addition, 250 participants will win $100 in PokéCoins, and five participants will win a two-person trip to anywhere in the U.S. to hunt Pokémon. Tip to the wise: You may want to choose Disney World.
A full year of free Pokémon Go data might give you just enough time to catch 'em all. But for those who were hoping that the craziness surrounding the game would soon die out, this deal could, unfortunately, keep it going longer.
