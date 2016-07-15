Is Demi Lovato On Team Calvin?

Calvin Harris may navigating his rift with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, but he's proving popular with another pop star. Us Weekly reports that Demi Lovato began following the Scottish DJ on Twitter Thursday, the day after he unleashed his Taylor takedown.
In addition to Harris, Lovato's newest follows are Lin-Manuel Miranda and 5 Seconds of Summer drummer Ashton Irwin, so it's possible she's merely updating her celebrity contacts. Maybe it's purely coincidental that she happened to follow Harris right after he began dropping some major truth bombs. Nahhhh.
Here's a screenshot of the singer's Twitter activity.
Demi Lovato started following Calvin Harris on twitter! 👀😏 pic.twitter.com/vSQJTm7e53— Lovatic Side (@lovaticside) July 14, 2016
Us adds that Zedd has been quietly supporting Harris as well. The DJ has liked three of the "This Is What You Came For" artist's tweets.
Does this mean they're on Team Calvin? Or are they just sitting by the sidelines like the rest of us, munching on popcorn and waiting to see which ex fires the next shot?
