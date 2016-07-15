Nothing's escaping Pokémon Go — not even politics. And the Hillary Clinton campaign seems to have embraced this.
On Saturday, June 16, the campaign is registering voters and talking to people about the Democratic candidate in Lakewood, Ohio's Madison Park. The location is a gym and a Pokéstop in Pokémon Go world, according to The Verge.
Based on the description of the event, called "Gotta Catch 'Em' All," they either chose a spot in the game intentionally or planned the event around the location once they learned what it was. "Join us as we go to the Pokéstop in Madison Park and put up a lure module, get free Pokémon, and battle each other while you register voters and learn more about Sec. Hillary Clinton!!! Kids welcome!" the campaign's website reads.
The Trump camp isn't immune to Pokémon Go mania either. A video on Trump's Facebook page uses the game's format to attack Clinton.
In the same way Pokémon Go has spurred people to go out to new restaurants and shops, maybe it'll also lead them to vote?
