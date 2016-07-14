If you ever feel nostalgia for Myspace, you likely pour over fond memories of the site's Top 8 feature. Your Myspace Top 8 was the quick and simple way to show your besties you cared (or, if you had more of a Mean Girls streak, show off who didn't make the cut).
Today on her site, Kim Kardashian decided to recreate her Myspace Top 8, filling it out with the most important people in her life. Unsurprisingly, husband Kanye West nabbed the top spot. She explained that West is, "My best friend. He always puts our family first and is the best father to our babies."
Others who made the cut include Allison Statter, Jonathan Cheban, Larsa Pippen, Mario Dedivanovic, Stephanie Shepherd, Simone Harouche, and Jen Atkin.
Conspicuously missing are all of Kim's sisters, or any other members of the extended Kardashian clan. Maybe she's confident the bonds of family don't need that extra validation? Or maybe she'll need to bring everyone slightly apologetic cupcakes to their next family gathering.
Advertisement