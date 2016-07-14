We all have weird things that make us cry. But we bet you wouldn't guess what Kylie Jenner's thing is.
Once, she told Allure that she cried during an episode of Teen Mom when someone gave birth. "The girl was so emotional, it just made me cry," she said. She added that someday, she wants kids herself.
In general, she admitted that sentimental moments just make her feel all the feels. Other things that have made her cry include hugs with friends and family members and sappy commercials.
No judgment, of course. It's a good thing to be able to feel.
