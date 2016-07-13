Misty Copeland Just Got The Perfect Disney Role

As if every little kid in dance class didn't already want to grow up to be Misty Copeland, their collective admiration for the ballerina is only going to grow with her latest exciting news. Copeland is going to be a Disney star.
The American Ballet Theatre dancer has been cast in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of The Nutcracker, Variety reports. Copeland will be playing the lead ballerina.
Copeland posted a photo of her script for the project, which is titled The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "I’m thrilled to be a part of this amazing project with Disney and the wonderful Lasse Hallstrom. #TheNutcracker #MoreToCome." Hallström will direct the film, and Ashleigh Powell is writing the script. So far, Copeland is the only onscreen talent who's confirmed to be attached to the film. There's no release date date confirmed at this point, either, but we're thinking holiday thoughts already.
