There Was A Black Lives Matter Protest At Men's Fashion Week Today

At the second day of New York Fashion Week: Men’s shows, attendees were greeted with a powerful political message before taking their seats or perusing a presentation. There was a silent Black Lives Matter protest happening outside. Organized by Hannah Stoudemire , a stylist at Lanvin, the group of 10 or so protesters were outfitted mostly in black; Stoudemire wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “Stop. Killing. Us.” Another protester’s shirt had Walter Scott’s name in large white letters, and one protester held a handwritten sign reading "Black Lives Matter." (No passersby joined the protest, at least over the course of its first two hours, according to Mashable .)Stoudemire wanted to demonstrate outside of NYFW:M, which is organized by the CFDA, “because it's an American non-profit institution, and there have been Black designers that have graduated or won,” she told Refinery29. The protesters met outside of CFDA chairman Diane von Furstenberg’s headquarters in the Meatpacking neighborhood and walked together to the show venue, Skylight Clarkson Square.We reached out to the CFDA’s president and CEO, Steven Kolb, for comment on the protest. “The CFDA supports the #BlackLivesMatter movement and believes that all lives matter,” Kolb said in a statement. “Fashion is about diversity, a notion we celebrate in our NYFW: Men's campaign this season.”Ahead, Stoudemire explains the motivations behind staging her protest, which she’s termed “Stop Talking And Do Something” — and why she thinks the fashion industry just isn’t doing enough to acknowledge Black Lives Matter , or honor the lives of Black individuals slain by police.