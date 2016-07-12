It's a question many of us have asked ourselves at one point or another: Why is Kim Kardashian famous? But only a child would be bold enough to ask the celebrity herself to explain the murky origins of her stardom. Kardashian Snapchatted some hilarious tidbits of a conversation she had with a small boy apparently named Sid. And Sid, who appears to be a friend's child, is evidently a highly skilled interrogator.