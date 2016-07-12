It's a question many of us have asked ourselves at one point or another: Why is Kim Kardashian famous? But only a child would be bold enough to ask the celebrity herself to explain the murky origins of her stardom. Kardashian Snapchatted some hilarious tidbits of a conversation she had with a small boy apparently named Sid. And Sid, who appears to be a friend's child, is evidently a highly skilled interrogator.
The curious tot pursued a perfectly reasonable line of questioning about why Kim is so famous. Specifically, he'd like to know: A) if Kim is famous, B) how she is famous, and C) why she is on magazine covers. Kim, for her part, remains calm and composed throughout. Their enlightening conversation is as follows.
Sid: "Are you famous?"
Kim: "Am I famous? Um, I don't like to use that term, but..."
Sid: "Why are you on the cover of magazines?"
Kim: "Why am I? I don't know. 'Cause I like magazines."
Sid: "How are you famous?"
Kim: "How am I famous? That's up for question too."
There you go: Case closed. Okay, not really. But we're happy to see Kim's got a good sense of humor about it. And as for young Sid, he may want to look into a future career at the CIA.
