Russell Wilson is warming to his new role of stepfather quite nicely. Warning: Adorableness ahead.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is already back to work following last weekend's wedding to Ciara. Wilson is set to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sport Awards, and has been sharing rehearsal videos on Facebook Live. One such video sees Wilson getting his hair cut in the men's room, with Ciara and son Future Zahir popping in for a quick visit.
A word about Future Jr.: He's precious. The two-year-old doles out high fives like candy, and clearly enjoys being the center of attention. At around the video's nine-minute mark you can hear him ask "mama" Ciara for a kiss. After she obliges, he asks for a smooch from "papa," referring to Wilson. The athlete also obliges, and our hearts just melt.
The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is already back to work following last weekend's wedding to Ciara. Wilson is set to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sport Awards, and has been sharing rehearsal videos on Facebook Live. One such video sees Wilson getting his hair cut in the men's room, with Ciara and son Future Zahir popping in for a quick visit.
A word about Future Jr.: He's precious. The two-year-old doles out high fives like candy, and clearly enjoys being the center of attention. At around the video's nine-minute mark you can hear him ask "mama" Ciara for a kiss. After she obliges, he asks for a smooch from "papa," referring to Wilson. The athlete also obliges, and our hearts just melt.
Ciara's ex, Future, may not appreciate the sweet moment, given his habit of bashing Wilson's relationship with his son. Nobody show this to him, okay?
Advertisement