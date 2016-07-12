Lane Bryant’s Next Designer Collaboration Is…

Lane Bryant has been killing the game with its high-end designer collaborations. In April, we swooned over Christian Siriano’s ladylike options; two years ago, we were transformed by Isabel Toledo’s groundbreaking runway show. So naturally, we’ve been wondering who the next addition might be. And now we finally know: Better start saving your money, because chances are you’re going to want every piece from fashion darling (and size-inclusivity supporter) Prabal Gurung's collection.
Though Gurung’s offering won’t hit stores until March 2017, Lane Bryant will be documenting the process, from design studio to store, in a series of webisodes that will be available on all of the retailer's social channels.
Gurung is no novice to collaborations or designing for non-sample sized women. He referred to himself as “size blind” in WWD, noting that he often designs pieces up to a size 22, but that most retail buyers only buy up to a certain size. Disappointing but not surprising, considering the antiquated viewpoint many clothing stores still seem to embrace.
Seeing that 67% of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 and above, those buyers are missing out on some serious coinage that Lane Bryant is more than happy to collect. And not only is Lane Bryant providing pieces that marginalized fashion-lovers wouldn’t normally find in their size, it’s also more affordable than the usual PG fare, as the line rings in from $48 to $398 (but that pricy piece is a premium leather jacket). So, we'll see you at the registers in March.
