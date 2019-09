This story was originally published on July 7 at 11:30 a.m.Rising model and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham is everywhere these days — and soon enough, "everywhere" will also include the front of Cosmopolitan.Graham is the mag's August cover star , and inside its pages she opens up about everything from why she doesn't embrace the phrase "plus-size" to her former relationship with an abusive alcoholic. (At 28, she has been happily married to husband Justin Ervin since 2010.) But the model also addressed some sensitive subject matter from earlier this spring, speaking to comments Amy Schumer made about being included in Glamour's "Chic at Any Size" special edition, which targeted women sizes 12 and above, back in April.Schumer was seemingly upset at being lumped in with women like Melissa McCarthy, Adele, and Ashley Graham, if only because — at a size 6/8 herself — she doesn't technically fall into the category of plus-size. The Trainwreck star also pointed out that the mag didn't ask for her consent to be highlighted on the cover of the issue. It's a fair point, and one the magazine ultimately conceded