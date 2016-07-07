Update: Well, that didn't take long. Amy Schumer has responded to a comment Ashley Graham made in an upcoming Cosmo feature. The Sports Illustrated cover model touched on statements that the comedian made this spring when she was included in a roundup of plus-size stars in Glamour's "Chic at Any Size" special-edition issue.
"I totally understand Ashley's feelings," Schumer shared on Twitter today. "I don't group myself in with her because she is unbelievably beautiful. Nothing but respect for her." The Inside Amy Schumer star did not, however, address the real point that Graham was making. Perhaps she's saving that conversation for offline?
"I totally understand Ashley's feelings," Schumer shared on Twitter today. "I don't group myself in with her because she is unbelievably beautiful. Nothing but respect for her." The Inside Amy Schumer star did not, however, address the real point that Graham was making. Perhaps she's saving that conversation for offline?
Advertisement
This story was originally published on July 7 at 11:30 a.m.
Rising model and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham is everywhere these days — and soon enough, "everywhere" will also include the front of Cosmopolitan.
Graham is the mag's August cover star, and inside its pages she opens up about everything from why she doesn't embrace the phrase "plus-size" to her former relationship with an abusive alcoholic. (At 28, she has been happily married to husband Justin Ervin since 2010.) But the model also addressed some sensitive subject matter from earlier this spring, speaking to comments Amy Schumer made about being included in Glamour's "Chic at Any Size" special edition, which targeted women sizes 12 and above, back in April.
Schumer was seemingly upset at being lumped in with women like Melissa McCarthy, Adele, and Ashley Graham, if only because — at a size 6/8 herself — she doesn't technically fall into the category of plus-size. The Trainwreck star also pointed out that the mag didn't ask for her consent to be highlighted on the cover of the issue. It's a fair point, and one the magazine ultimately conceded.
I think there's nothing wrong with being plus size. Beautiful healthy women. Plus size is considered size 16 in America. I go between a size 6 and an 8. @glamourmag put me in their plus size only issue without asking or letting me know and it doesn't feel right to me. Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous
But, as Graham points out in Cosmo, there was something a little hypocritical about Schumer's response. "I can see both sides," Graham told the outlet, "but Amy talks about being a big girl in the industry. You thrive on being a big girl, but when you're grouped in with us, you're not happy about it? That, to me, felt like a double standard." We can't help but wonder how Schumer feels about that.
Advertisement