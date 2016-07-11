"[College campuses] need to do some self-examination. When I was in the state Senate, we worked on this issue in New Hampshire, and one of the things that we learned is that a lot of colleges had their own way of dealing with sexual assault. Instead of bringing it to the police and having it prosecuted within the criminal justice system, they tried to keep it quiet on campus and deal with it in that way. What that meant, too many times, was that the people who were the victims of sexual assault were the ones who were penalized as opposed to the perpetrator. We are way past the point where campuses need to take action.""I’m very excited. I think it needs to happen sooner than the Treasury thinks it needs to happen, so I think we need to continue to push to expedite the process there. But I think it’s very exciting because our money, our paper money, is symbolic."It’s a reflection of what we hold dear, no pun intended, in our society, and the fact that we have recognized so many men on our paper currency who have been important to our history, I think is good, but it suggests that it was only men who built this country. And we know that that’s not true. Recognizing the role that women had to play is very important."Having Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill will be very exciting, and having women on the $10 bill will also be a positive step. I would point out, apropos [of] the issue you were raising about how to get millennial women involved, this really came out of the online effort to put women on the $20 — that’s what it was called, 'Women on [20s]' — and thousands of people weighed in on the importance of doing that, on who it should be. They had a contest on who you would put on the $20, and Harriet Tubman was the winner of that. And now she is going to be on the $20, so that’s a great example of the difference that people all across this country can make at the grassroots level."