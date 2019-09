Even Mila Kunis Was Annoyed By Ashton Kutcher When His Career Peaked

The pair were married in a super-secret ceremony in summer 2015 . Their daughter Wyatt Isabelle was born in October 2014, and Kunis is now pregnant with their second child The Bad Moms star explained the intricacies of her relationship with Kutcher, saying they had "friendship breakups" when he was at his most popular."We went through a period where I thought he was crazy... [We'd have] full friendship breakups. And then we’d get back together and be like, 'Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to overreact.' 'That’s okay.' All the time. It truly is being married to your best friend," the actress continued. "That’s a cliché; it’s cheesy. But it’s true."