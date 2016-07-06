Even Mila Kunis Was Annoyed By Ashton Kutcher When His Career Peaked

Mila Kunis detailed her life starting a family with Ashton Kutcher in her cover story for the July 2016 issue of Glamour. The twist? Kunis was just as annoyed as everyone else when the actor reached his peak.
"At the height of his career, I was like, 'Ugh, I don’t like you. I don’t even know you anymore. You think you’re such hot shit,'" Kunis told the magazine.
The pair were married in a super-secret ceremony in summer 2015. Their daughter Wyatt Isabelle was born in October 2014, and Kunis is now pregnant with their second child.
The Bad Moms star explained the intricacies of her relationship with Kutcher, saying they had "friendship breakups" when he was at his most popular.
"We went through a period where I thought he was crazy... [We'd have] full friendship breakups. And then we’d get back together and be like, 'Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to overreact.' 'That’s okay.' All the time. It truly is being married to your best friend," the actress continued. "That’s a cliché; it’s cheesy. But it’s true."
