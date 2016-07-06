Tig Notaro Welcomes Twin Baby Boys

Tig Notaro has announced that she and wife Stephanie Allynne are the proud mothers to twin baby boys. The comedian shared the news on social media yesterday.
"Max and Finn Notaro arrived happy, healthy, and really, really cute on June 26," Notaro wrote. "Fluff has a ton of questions about how long they plan on staying. Thank you everybody for your endless love and support."
Fluff would be the family cat, who looks pretty dubious about the new arrivals.
The babies were carried by a surrogate. Notaro has been open about her struggles with fertility, as seen the 2015 documentary Tig. The film showed the cancer survivor's unsuccessful attempt to have her eggs carried by a surrogate.
