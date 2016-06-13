Legendary comedian Tig Notaro is best buds with a number of Hollywood's leading funny ladies. But it sounds like Amy Schumer isn't one of them.
In a recent profile in The Guardian, Notaro guardedly discussed what's between herself and the Inside Amy Schumer star. The reporter stumbled onto what appears to be some bad blood between the two women when she asked Notaro about a comment Schumer made to Vanity Fair back in 2013, about discrimination faced by queer comics.
"Looking masculine and being gay, the challenges of the road are 20 times harder for Tig than other female comedians," Schumer told the mag at the time. "People fear what they don’t understand."
Journalist Hadley Freeman noticed Notaro looking strained when she brought up Schumer's remarks. "I don’t know what she was talking about," Notaro said. "It sounds like offensive nonsense to me. I find that so offensive and weird... If you knew me well, you would never say that."
When pushed to describe her relationship with Schumer, Notaro said only: "'I've worked with her... Let's leave it there."
Notaro was a writer on the first season of Inside Amy Schumer, in which a sketch titled "Cancer Excuse" finds the Trainwreck star using a cancer diagnosis to get out of doing things she doesn't want to do.
Notaro, a cancer survivor herself, was involved in that project, but she also made clear that there were two types of people who helped her through her recovery: the ones who truly cared and the ones who were simply trying to look good.
Lake Bell and Sarah Silverman were members of the former group, Notaro confirmed. "People complain about Hollywood comedians," she told The Guardian. "But I feel like I selected a tremendous group, ones who aren’t fame-obsessed. So I was taken care of."
She paused after that, pointedly not naming names. "But there were some inauthentic people wanting to take care of me, just to look good."
