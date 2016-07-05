Victoria Beckham Shares What She Really, Really Wants For Girls Worldwide

The Spice Girls' "Wannabe" is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
To mark the 20th anniversary of the song's release, Victoria Beckham shared a video from the Global Goals, a set of 17 U.N. goals aimed at ending inequality and fighting climate change. The clip reimagines the classic pop song as a girl-power anthem for equality around the world.
The Global Goals video features women and girls dancing alongside messages of empowerment. Some of the featured goals include equal pay for women, ending child marriage, and providing education for girls.
The #WhatIReallyReallyWant campaign encourages viewers worldwide to share what they want to see in the fight for gender equality, using the hashtag. Some of the answers will be presented at the United Nations in September, according to the video.
Celebrities like Emma Watson and Jamie Oliver shared the hashtag along with their own global goals for equality. Beckham's fellow Spice Girl Melanie C. weighed in, too, tweeting, "Flattered and honoured that our crazy song is being used so beautifully."
