How You, Too, Can See Justin Bieber's Butt

This Fourth of July, people across the country enjoyed fireworks displays. But online, people were enjoying a different majestic sight — Justin Bieber's butt. Specifically, his butt as viewed through damp white underwear after the Biebs went wakeboarding in Miami, Oh No They Didn't reports. Apparently, no one told the singer that white cloth gets see-through (and very clingy) when soaking wet. Or maybe Bieber just chose this moment to gift the American people with the sight of his barely obscured butt.
Bieber did prove his brand loyalty in his moment of exposure. The underwear in question is Calvin Klein (Bieber was a part of the company's spring campaign). Maybe these photos will inspire another set of Klein/Bieber photos. I reveal in my Calvins?
Justin Bieber wakeboarding in his Calvin Klein underwear in Miami yesterday 🏄 | https://t.co/4EmXmSxbI1 pic.twitter.com/vCGs4XJiop— FOTP | Pop News (@FlopOfThePops) July 4, 2016
Advertisement