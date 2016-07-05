Watch President Obama's Birthday Surprise For Malia

He may the leader of the free world, but President Obama knows he also has another important role in life: being a dad.
During his speech at the Fourth of July celebrations at the White House, the president took an opportunity to serenade his daughter Malia, who turned 18 on Monday.
"And just because it's a job of a father to embarrass his daughters, I've got one last job," he said. "It just so happens that we celebrate our country's birthday on the same day that we celebrate my oldest daughter's birthday."
Obama then launched into a heartwarming (and off-key) rendition of "Happy Birthday," with performers, Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monáe, and attendees quickly joining him.
The eldest first daughter, who at this point is probably used to her dad's antics, joined him on stage for a hug.
The White House has announced that Malia will take a gap year before she goes to Harvard University in the fall of 2017.
Watch the adorable father and daughter moment here:
