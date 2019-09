Everything You Need To Know About Last Night's Record-Breaking NASA Mission

This post was updated on July 5, 2015 at 3:40 PM.After five years and $1.1 billion , NASA's Juno spacecraft has, at long last, entered Jupiter's orbit. The momentous event occurred in fitting patriotic fashion, happening just before midnight on the Fourth of July.Juno already broke records earlier this year, when it traveled farther than any other solar-powered spacecraft before, a distance of 493 million miles from the sun. Now, it has set another milestone with its successful arrival at Jupiter. Only one other spaceship has ever entered Jupiter's orbit — NASA's 1989 Galileo mission — but NASA experts are hopeful that Juno will provide far more understanding and data than that previous mission.Juno will spend the next 20 months studying Jupiter's atmosphere. NASA is hoping the spacecraft will gather information on the planet's water, cloud motions, and overall structure.While Juno has a noble mission, the name of the spacecraft also has some interesting history, as some observant Reddit users and The Daily Dot pointed out. When Galileo arrived in Jupiter's orbit, it named each of Jupiter's moons after the mythological god's mistresses (in Greek and Roman mythology). Now, his mythological wife, Juno, is coming to uncover the truth. As the myth goes, Jupiter tried to hide himself in a cloud to cover up his infidelity. But Juno saw through his weak attempt and blew the cloud away, exposing what lay beneath. That's what NASA is hoping this Juno will do while in her hubby's orbit.Go, woman go.