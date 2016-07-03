Miley Cyrus Got A New Dog Who Is SO Cute

Are you ready for a cuteness overload?
Miley Cyrus just expanded her family of pups with a new beagle, which she introduced on Instagram over the weekend.
"Happy to introduce the newest member of my family Barbie," the singer wrote in the caption, along with hashtags #stopanimaltesting #donttestonbeagles.
Barbie is one of several cats and dogs in the Cyrus family, including Milky, Mary Jane, Happy, Emu, Bean, Lilo, Keke, and Shanti Om Bb. There's also a pig named Pig.
Cyrus also posted a side-by-side photo of Barbie with Floyd, one of Cyrus' pets who has passed away, with the hashtag #floydlovesbarbie.
Later, she shared the cutest image of Bean and Barbie having a girls night with some adorable toys, because they're "Sisterzzzz!!!!" Barbie is also rocking a little pink T-shirt in the photo.
Barbie's debut weekend continued with a selfie with her momma.
There haven't been any new images of Barbie since that selfie, but stay tuned. Barbie is extremely photogenic and it's only a matter of time before we get a family photo.
