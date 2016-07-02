"Stay strong and keep ur head up," Rose says to Azalea in the long caption to the post. Rose says she empathizes and knows what it is like to deal with "all the hate." Staying home and nursing that broken heart is not what she recommends. She urges Azalea to get out there and "date a bunch of hot guys and give yourself a bunch of cool options."
My heart goes out to you @thenewclassic I have been through heartbreak as well so I know what ur going through. Stay strong and keep ur head up my Rosebuds and I support you and we think ur AMAZING!!! Not only beautiful but extremely talented! I remember watching ur YouTube videos a few years back thinking "Wow this girl is gonna be a star" and you are! Let all the hate go in one ear and out the other.... Trust me I deal with just as much hate if not more. The great thing is it's the beginning of the summer and now you can be a hoe! Lol Date a bunch of hot guys and give yourself some new cool options 😂😂😂 #NoCuffingSeason BUT seriously if you wanted to take Nick back cuz the Love is still there... Fucking do it!!! And Fuck what the world gotta say! Muva is here for you either way sweetheart and so is so many other people that love you ❤️
This isn't the first time Rose has given out some free advice. She was quick to defend Taylor Swift when shade came her way for moving on so quickly after her recent breakup. "On to the next," was the advice Rose gave — it's awfully similar to the advice she giving now.
All of this comes just a week before Rose's new show premieres on VH1. The Amber Rose Show is produced by Dr. Phil and his son Jay's production company, Stage 29 Productions, so it shouldn't be surprising that she has opinions and advice to spare. The show's homepage asks, "Can you handle all her realness?" and it seems Rose is just getting warmed up.