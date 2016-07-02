My heart goes out to you @thenewclassic I have been through heartbreak as well so I know what ur going through. Stay strong and keep ur head up my Rosebuds and I support you and we think ur AMAZING!!! Not only beautiful but extremely talented! I remember watching ur YouTube videos a few years back thinking "Wow this girl is gonna be a star" and you are! Let all the hate go in one ear and out the other.... Trust me I deal with just as much hate if not more. The great thing is it's the beginning of the summer and now you can be a hoe! Lol Date a bunch of hot guys and give yourself some new cool options 😂😂😂 #NoCuffingSeason BUT seriously if you wanted to take Nick back cuz the Love is still there... Fucking do it!!! And Fuck what the world gotta say! Muva is here for you either way sweetheart and so is so many other people that love you ❤️

