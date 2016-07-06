We Want This Rosé-Flavored Lip Balm Now, Please

Update: According to representatives at Vaseline, this product's launch date has been pushed back to July 16, 2016, due to stocking issues at Walgreens.
This story was originally published on July 1, 2016, at 1:20 p.m.
Last week, after a long day at work, I met a friend for dinner. When I sat down, I immediately ordered a glass of summer's most ubiquitous drink — and the only one, to our knowledge, with its own Instagram-born slogan. What is this drink, you ask? Rosé, of course.
To my dismay, I heard five harrowing words in response: "We're actually out of rosé," our server said apologetically. That's when I wished I had some sort of rosé-themed delicacy to tide me over (Sugarfina's rosé gummy bears would do the trick if they weren't completely sold out). The next best thing? Rosé-flavored beauty.
Okay, that entire scenario is a slight exaggeration — but y'all know how people go bonkers for rosé (myself included). So you can imagine my excitement when I tried Vaseline's limited-edition Pink Bubbly Lip Therapy balm, available this weekend.
The lip balm in question has the same glossy texture as the original Vaseline Lip Tins, but kicks it up a notch with a glorious bubbly scent. I'm not sure, exactly, how something can smell effervescent, but this does. It's like a blend of Vaseline's Rosy Lip Tin with a dash of zingy citrus (that's probably what lends the sparkling quality).
To be fair, it's not quite as quenching as a chilly glass of the real deal, but it's a close second — and a novel conversation starter for fellow rosé devotees.
Vaseline Limited Edition Lip Therapy Pink Bubbly Tin, $4.99, available on July 3 exclusively at Walgreens.
