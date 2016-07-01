Staples Just Threw The Ultimate Shade At Kris Jenner

Arianna Davis
Photo: Courtesy of Debut Networks.

See the necklace that Kris Jenner is wearing in this photo? It's the Kris Jenner Signature Collection Pearl Necklace, one of four necklaces available from her new jewelry collaboration with Debut Networks. But if the $175 accessory reminds you of a common office supply, you're not alone.

The necklace is made of "organic man-made pearls" and sterling silver "clips" with a "diamond cut finish." Earlier this week, Jenner tweeted a link to purchase the necklace, which is available "exclusively online." Last night, Staples Canada quipped:

Ouuuuuch. Buuuuurn. Low blow, Staples Canada. (But also, we have admit: Nice one!) Jenner has no comment thus far, but of course, the internet had plenty:

Advertisement

And we thought Canadians were supposed to be extra-polite. Just in time for Canada Day!
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture