Staples Just Threw The Ultimate Shade At Kris Jenner



See the necklace that Kris Jenner is wearing in this photo? It's the Kris Jenner Signature Collection Pearl Necklace, one of four necklaces available from her new jewelry collaboration with Debut Networks. But if the $175 accessory reminds you of a common office supply, you're not alone.



The necklace is made of "organic man-made pearls" and sterling silver "clips" with a "diamond cut finish." Earlier this week, Jenner tweeted a link to purchase the necklace, which is available "exclusively online." Last night, Staples Canada quipped:

