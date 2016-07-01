Here's How NOT To Treat Danielle Brooks At The Airport

Taystee is a Litchfield Penitentiary inmate who might go bananas over ramen spice packets, a new gossip magazine, or even a ride in the prison van. Danielle Brooks, the actress who plays her, is an award-winning actress and Juilliard graduate who is no doubt used to the finer things in life.
In other words, airline gate agents probably shouldn't act so surprised when the Orange is the New Black star rolls up to first class. This isn't her first rodeo.
Brooks took to Twitter to express her frustration after employees for an unnamed airline treated her in a condescending manner with regards to her first-class ticket.
In other words, airline gate agents probably shouldn't act so surprised when the Orange is the New Black star rolls up to first class. This isn't her first rodeo.
Brooks took to Twitter to express her frustration after employees for an unnamed airline treated her in a condescending manner with regards to her first-class ticket.
Advertisement
I hate when gate agents look at me like I've never flown first class and say "You're in first class, lucky you!"😒 really tho— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 30, 2016
Some people, like this guy, chided Brooks for complaining.
@thedanieb have some humility. not everyone knows who you are. #FirstClassProblems— Graeme O'Neil (@GraemeONeil) June 30, 2016
Others shared their own experiences and linked the problem to race.
@thedanieb The expectation that black women are broke is pervasive. I have perfected the dead eyed "You're not worth my time" face.— TheNewBlaque (@plumpdn) June 30, 2016
We'll never really know what the agents meant. But surely reclining back in first class and quaffing Champagne softened the blow just a teensy bit?
Advertisement