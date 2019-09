Here's How NOT To Treat Danielle Brooks At The Airport

Taystee is a Litchfield Penitentiary inmate who might go bananas over ramen spice packets, a new gossip magazine, or even a ride in the prison van. Danielle Brooks , the actress who plays her, is an award-winning actress and Juilliard graduate who is no doubt used to the finer things in life.In other words, airline gate agents probably shouldn't act so surprised when the Orange is the New Black star rolls up to first class. This isn't her first rodeo.Brooks took to Twitter to express her frustration after employees for an unnamed airline treated her in a condescending manner with regards to her first-class ticket.