Story from Pop Culture

Here's How NOT To Treat Danielle Brooks At The Airport

Erin Donnelly
Taystee is a Litchfield Penitentiary inmate who might go bananas over ramen spice packets, a new gossip magazine, or even a ride in the prison van. Danielle Brooks, the actress who plays her, is an award-winning actress and Juilliard graduate who is no doubt used to the finer things in life.

In other words, airline gate agents probably shouldn't act so surprised when the Orange is the New Black star rolls up to first class. This isn't her first rodeo.

Brooks took to Twitter to express her frustration after employees for an unnamed airline treated her in a condescending manner with regards to her first-class ticket.

Advertisement

Some people, like this guy, chided Brooks for complaining.


Others shared their own experiences and linked the problem to race.


We'll never really know what the agents meant. But surely reclining back in first class and quaffing Champagne softened the blow just a teensy bit?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture