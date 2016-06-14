Like every other inmate on Orange Is the New Black, Taystee has been through a lot. In fact, each character has such a complex story arc that it can be hard to remember what happened to whom. And with season 4 premiering on Friday, you might need a refresher to get the ladies of Litchfield straight.
Actress Danielle Brooks sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about everything her character has been through on OITNB's three crazy seasons. And she covers it all in just over a minute. From Taystee's tender but tumultuous friendship with BFF Poussey to her poisonous relationship with surrogate mom Vee, the charming and fast-talking Brooks touches on it all. And season 4? "It is a whole other beast. That's all I got to say."
Watch the clip below — and check out Refinery29's Binge Club recaps when Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix this weekend.
