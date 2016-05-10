The third season of Orange Is The New Black ended on a sublimely joyous note. The inmates of Litchfield tasted a little bit of freedom and splashed around in a lake outside the prison's borders. But it looks like tensions will once again rise when the Netflix series returns in June.
The new trailer does have funny moments: Taystee (Danielle Brooks) is now manning Caputo's (Nick Sandow's) phones, and the new Martha Stewart-type inmate, Judy King (Blair Brown) is declaring to Poussey (Samira Wiley) that she won't be desexualized. Still, despite the occasional giggles, the overwhelming impression we get from this footage is that it's going to be a rough binge-watch.
There's a cruel-seeming new CO in town. A for-now-unknown event brings armed Litchfield Maximum Security Emergency Service personnel to the prison. Sophia (Laverne Cox) remains in SHU. Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) ends up on some sort of medical gurney. Maria (Jessica Pimentel) is pissed at Piper (Taylor Schilling). And then there are these heartbreaking words from Tiffany, a.k.a. Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning): "Do you know the difference between pain and suffering? Pain is always there. But suffering is a choice."
Hoo boy. The season lands on June 17.
