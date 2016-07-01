I can’t tell you how many times I've found my roommate's stray false eyelashes hanging around our apartment long after the weekend has come and gone. Of course it's not really surprising, given the ubiquitous desire to have the longest, thickest, and most natural-looking lashes — partnered with the fact that modern false lashes fall off easily if not applied just right.
That could all be changing, however, because there's a new lash development that may mean fewer remnants of Saturday nights past — at least in my household. Katy Stoka of One Two Cosmetics has created a new and easy way to get an effortlessly winged-out look minus the glue, tweezers, and red-in-the-face frustration. Enter: magnetic lashes.
How does it work? The lashes come in four different styles, ranging from very natural to total glam, and work by sandwiching your actual lashes using two magnetic layers of falsies. Yep, it's kind of like an Oreo cookie and a set of falsies had a really cool baby.
First adaptors, be warned: At $59 a pop the price is a bit steep, especially since most falsies ring in at less than lunch, but they are reusable and appear to be far easier to apply. They're currently available for pre-order and are set to ship by the end of the month.
The only question that remains: Would you try them? Tell us in the comments below.
