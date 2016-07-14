What Women Who Are Just Getting Out Of Prison Really Need

"Oh, it’s critically important. My mother was a social activist. She was the head of the NAACP [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People] on Long Island. She’s been an activist all my life. I think that’s where I get my passion for activism from. When I got convicted and I was talking to my mom about having to go to prison, the first thing that came out of her mouth was, 'Oh my God, I hope that you’re still going to be able to vote.' Because she always instilled in us how important it was to have that voice. Because our ancestors literally fought and died for that right to vote."Thank god in New York State, you do get your right to vote back. When my mother passed away a couple of years after I got out of prison, I was going through her belongings. I found in her wallet her original photo-I.D. card from the day she turned 18. And I treasure it, because it reminds me how important it is to speak your mind, to have a voice in our society, and to be a part of what the solutions that our society needs to make it the place we want to live in.""Life is not easy. It’s hard. There are twists and turns and struggles. And sometimes, you’re going to fall and sometimes you’re going to get pushed down. But always get back up. Every time you get back up, you’re a little smarter and a little stronger. And you’ll finally get to a place where you understand that the journey doesn’t have to be smooth, you just have to get where you’re going."Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.