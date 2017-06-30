The 10 Food Trends You NEED To Eat This Summer

Summer and trendy food go hand-in-hand. Because, let's face it — all we really want to do is be outside, eat, drink, and Instagram. But with limited days in this sunny season and seemingly infinite options, a quest to eat all the viral nosh around can feel a bit overwhelming. Yep, we’re talking about that endless social media stream of matcha soft serve, multicolored unicorn beverages, ice cream tacos and burritos, and much more. But don’t worry, we're here to help curate your summer eats.
Scroll on for a checklist of this season's must-eats. From savory doughnut sandwiches to rosé ice cream and even boozy gummies, this is the ultimate bucket list for the best in 2017 food fads. Don't let summer slip away before crossing off a few of the popular dishes ahead (and tell us your personal faves in the comments, below). Get your appetites and your Instagram ready. It's go time.