Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes a surge in heat, humidity, and the universally dreaded feeling of putting anything heavy on your face. Naturally, it's not just time to mix up your wardrobe. You guessed it: It's also necessary to swap out heavy complexion perfecters for lightweight alternatives. After all, who wants to apply thick, hydrating foundation in the summer months?
Fortunately, you don't have to sacrifice an even complexion. It's time to shelve those rich foundations and invest in a lighter base that delivers a glowing finish — all without the feeling of foundation. Translation: Your skin will look great but won't feel suffocated.
Whatever your skin type, skin woe, or skin aspirations, you'll find a formula ahead that delivers without the weight. Here are our favorites...
