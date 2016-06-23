Though the sun is still undecided on whether it's going to come out to play, this (drizzly) week marked the official beginning of summer. With the advent of the new season, it's not only time to mix up your wardrobe and bare legs after a long, bleak winter, it's also time to mix up your makeup, especially your foundation.



Shelve those thick, full coverage foundations that winter calls for and invest in a lightweight, illuminating base that will inject some summer glow into your complexion whilst allowing your skin to breathe.



Whatever your skin type, skin woe or skin aspirations, there are some incredibly clever bases out there that will make your face radiate, even if the sun isn't. Here are our favourites...

